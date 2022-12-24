Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC’s ‘This Week,’ Dies at 37

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of the ABC News Sunday public affairs show This Week, has died. He was 37.

Tejera died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday, Dec. 23, according to a memo sent to staff by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Saturday.

Tejera, a veteran TV news producer at both ABC and NBC News, had led the Sunday show anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz since just before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted around the world. He joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer based in Washington, D.C.

Before joining ABC News, he worked as executive producer of Jorge Ramos’ program for the ABC-Univision joint venture Fusion, and before that was a producer at MSNBC, where he worked on shows anchored by Chris Jansing and Alex Wagner (who now occupies the 9 p.m. time slot).

Tejera was known for his competitive spirit, pushing the This Week team to become the top Sunday public affairs show, and leaning into the strengths of Karl, Raddatz and Stephanopoulos. Raddatz, for example, anchored the program from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young daughters.

Read Godwin’s memo, below.

ABC News Family,

It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague, Dax Tejera passed away suddenly of a heart attack last night.

As EP of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.

If you need immediate support, please call our 24/7EAP support line.

We will share more details in the coming days.

On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another.

#oneabcnews

Kim