‘Days of Our Lives’ Scores 2-Season Renewal at NBC

Days of Our Lives will continue for several hundred more days on NBC.

The network has given a two-season renewal to the daytime drama that will take the show through its 58th season. The pickup comes, as it has a few times in recent years, after extended negotiations with distributor Sony Pictures TV.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, executive vp scripted series & kids’ programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to [executive producer] Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

Days wrapped production on its 56th season in April, having banked enough episodes to run through the summer. Renewal talks were underway then, with writers already working ahead on stories for the 2021-22 season.

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years,” said Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

Negotiations for the drama’s future have at times been fraught in recent years. Cast members were released from their contracts in November 2019, after the show had wrapped its 55th season; a pickup for season 56 came shortly thereafter.

Corday Productions also sued Sony in 2019, claiming the studio hadn’t put forth its best efforts at distributing Days of Our Lives. The claim said Sony made a decision to “eliminate any competition to its wholly owned series The Young and the Restless. … In the annals of Hollywood television, it is difficult to identify a distributor more guilty of blatant conflict of interest, deceit, perfidy, and abuse of market power.”

A judge dismissed a number of the claims in the suit, although the allegation that Sony failed to adequately market Days of Our Lives and share marketing costs was allowed to move forward.

The soap aired its 14,000th episode in December and is NBC’s longest-running entertainment series. Days premiered in November 1965 and is the second longest-running daytime drama currently on the air. ABC’s General Hospital holds that title, having debuted in 1963.

Corday Productions produces Days of Our Lives in association with Sony Pictures TV. Ken Corday is the executive producer; Albert Alarr is co-EP, and Ron Carlivati is the head writer.