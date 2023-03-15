‘Days of Our Lives’ Scores Two-Season Pickup at Peacock

The streaming era of Days of Our Lives will continue for a while longer.

Peacock — which became the home for the long-running soap opera when it left NBC last year — has ordered two more seasons of the series. The pickup will take Days of Our Lives through its 60th season. The show is the second longest-running daytime drama in American TV history, behind ABC’s General Hospital (which is currently in its 60th season).

Though hard data isn’t widely available (as is usually the case with streaming services), Peacock says Days of Our Lives has consistently ranked among its 10 most watched titles since originals started running there in September. The two most recent seasons are available on the streamer, along with a pair of miniseries featuring Days characters.

Days of Our Lives has won 61 Emmy Awards over its long life, most recently scoring a win for best writing for a daytime drama in 2022. The series aired its 14,000th episode on NBC in 2020 and will close in on 15,000 during the two seasons Peacock just added to its life.

Days of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday executive produces, and Albert Alarr is co-executive producer. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.