‘Days of Our Lives’ Spinoff Lands at Peacock

Days of Our Lives is entering the streaming world.

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock has ordered a limited series featuring characters from the long-running NBC soap. The five-part Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will feature past and present fan favorites who are caught up in a mystery involving stolen jewels.

The cast for the limited series will feature current Days stars Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn, Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers. Former cast member Lisa Rinna will reprise her role as Billie Reed, an agent for the International Security Alliance; additional casting will be announced later.

Beyond Salem will be the first original Days of Our Lives limited series. It will follow several characters to locales outside the show’s fictional city of Salem: John and Marlena (Hogestyn and Hall) travel to Zurich for a long weekend; Ben and Ciara (Wilson and Konefal) take a romantic getaway to New Orleans; Chad (Flynn) visits friends in Phoenix; and Abe, Paulina, Lani and Eli (Reynolds, Harry, Stowers and Archey) take a vacation in Miami.

All of them become embroiled in a case involving stolen jewels that, should they end up in the wrong hands, could bring dire consequences to Salem. ISA agent Reed (Rinna) races to find the missing goods.

Beyond Salem is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television, the companies behind Days of Our Lives. Ken Corday will executive produce, with Albert Alarr serving as co-exec producer and Ron Carlivati as head writer. A debut date for the series hasn’t been set.

Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, recently scored a two-season renewal at NBC, which will take the soap opera through its 58th season in 2022-23