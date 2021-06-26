Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

Winners of the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Friday.

The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS’ The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood. “The content this year has been just stunning,” she said, taking the stage.

Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in The Young and the Restless. Moments later, Max Gail won for his performance in General Hospital.

Hosted by the late Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! was awarded best game show.

Prize recipients in craft categories, announced via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account prior to the main two-hour broadcast on CBS, included The Baby-Sitters Club for costume design and styling, Dash & Lily for makeup, and General Hospital for casting.

Among major categories yet to be called during the televised event, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless compete for best drama series.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized top achievements in daytime programming since 1974, presenting awards to individuals and programs airing between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as categories that recognize syndicated and digital content.

Presenters during the evening include Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Giana De Laurentiis, Al Roker and Mario Lopez.

Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts are among those set to appear during the broadcast to pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King.

In addition to Friday’s broadcast, a separate ceremony will take place on July 17 to recognize Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation, followed by Daytime Lifestyle Programming on July 18. Nominees for both will be revealed on June 28.

View the winners list below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay Popstar TV

Beacon Hill reelwomensnetwork.com

A House Divided UMC

Studio City Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Jeopardy! SYNDICATED (WINNER)

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

The Price Is Right CBS

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence SYNDICATED

Divorce Court FOX

Judge Judy SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED

The People’s Court SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist NBC

Today Show NBC

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC

GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch (WINNER)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood SYNDICATED

E!’s Daily Pop E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED

Extra SYNDICATED

Inside Edition SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards IFC

David Blaine Ascension YouTube Originals

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time SYNDICATED

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

Call Your Mother Comedy Central

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama YouTube Originals

I Am Patrick CBN

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip Digital Release

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock vimeo.com

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict Facebook Watch

TIME’s Kid of the Year Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix (WINNER)

Launch Campaign

The Astronauts Nickelodeon

The Astronauts Launch

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED

The Drew Barrymore Show

Good Morning America ABC

Sunshine

Kid of the Year Nickelodeon

Kid of the Year

Kids’ Choice Awards Nickelodeon

2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

The Young and the Restless CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

General Hospital ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick

General Hospital ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

General Hospital ABC

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

General Hospital ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives ABC

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron (WINNER)

The Young and the Restless CBS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

Days of Our Lives NBC

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

General Hospital ABC

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford

General Hospital ABC

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Max Gail as Mike Corbin (WINNER)

General Hospital ABC

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital ABC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford

General Hospital ABC

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

Days of Our Lives NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless CBS

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

General Hospital ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton

General Hospital ABC

George DelHoyo as Orpheus

Days of Our Lives NBC

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton

General Hospital ABC

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

Days of Our Lives NBC

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor

Days of Our Lives NBC

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis Food Network

Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams Recipe TV

Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten Food Network

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Sophia Roe VICE TV

Counter Space

Michael Symon Food Network

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady CBS

Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED

Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro Game Show Network

Catch 21

Pat Sajak SYNDICATED

Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Larry King Ora TV

Larry King Now

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes ABC

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore SYNDICATED

The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)

Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager NBC

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

General Hospital ABC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)

Dash & Lily Netflix

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

I Am Patrick CBN

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Unsaid Emily” Netflix (WINNER)

Julie and the Phantoms

“Cabana Boy Troy” SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show

“I Got the Music” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

“More Than a Vow” CBS

The Young and the Restless

“The Other Side of Hollywood” Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Studio City Amazon Prime Video (WINNER)

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Trinkets Netflix

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Sesame Street HBO

The Talk CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

General Hospital ABC (WINNER)

The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Days of Our Lives NBC

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

Sesame Street HBO (WINNER)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix

CBS This Morning CBS

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel

The Talk CBS

Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix) (WINNER)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix

The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)

Endlings Hulu

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED (WINNER)

Family Feud SYNDICATED

Let’s Make a Deal CBS

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

The View ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

General Hospital ABC (WINNER)

Dash & Lily Netflix

Days of Our Lives NBC

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Endlings Hulu (WINNER)

Dash & Lily Netflix

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

#WASHED Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)

Craftopia HBO Max

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

The New Legends of Monkey Netflix

Weird But True National Geographic Kids

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix (WINNER)

Alexa & Katie Netflix

Dash & Lily Netflix

Days of Our Lives NBC

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix (WINNER)

The Healing Powers of Dude Netflix

Helpsters Apple TV+

Odd Squad PBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)

Dash & Lily Netflix

Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)

The Big Fib Disney+

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The Talk CBS

The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily Netflix (WINNER)

Julie and the Phantoms Netflix

The Letter for the King Netflix

Trinkets Netflix

The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)

All That Nickelodeon

Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The Talk CBS

The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED