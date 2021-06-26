Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

Recognizing top achievements in daytime programming, the 48th annual event began unveiling major prizes on Friday in a broadcast hosted by 'The Talk's' Sheryl Underwood.

Emmy statues
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Winners of the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Friday.

The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS’ The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood. “The content this year has been just stunning,” she said, taking the stage.

Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in The Young and the Restless. Moments later, Max Gail won for his performance in General Hospital.

Hosted by the late Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! was awarded best game show.

Prize recipients in craft categories, announced via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account prior to the main two-hour broadcast on CBS, included The Baby-Sitters Club for costume design and styling, Dash & Lily for makeup, and General Hospital for casting.

Related Stories

General Hospital
TV

Daytime Emmys: 'General Hospital' Leads 2021 Nominations

TV

Daytime Emmys and Other NATAS Awards Shows to Remain Virtual Through 2021

Among major categories yet to be called during the televised event, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless compete for best drama series.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized top achievements in daytime programming since 1974, presenting awards to individuals and programs airing between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as categories that recognize syndicated and digital content.

Presenters during the evening include Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Giana De Laurentiis, Al Roker and Mario Lopez.

Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts are among those set to appear during the broadcast to pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King.

In addition to Friday’s broadcast, a separate ceremony will take place on July 17 to recognize Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation, followed by Daytime Lifestyle Programming on July 18. Nominees for both will be revealed on June 28.

View the winners list below.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar TV
Beacon Hill reelwomensnetwork.com
A House Divided UMC
Studio City Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED (WINNER)
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence SYNDICATED
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist NBC
Today Show NBC

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC
GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch (WINNER)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood SYNDICATED
E!’s Daily Pop E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards IFC
David Blaine Ascension YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time SYNDICATED
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother Comedy Central
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick CBN
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock vimeo.com
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict Facebook Watch
TIME’s Kid of the Year Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix (WINNER)
Launch Campaign

The Astronauts Nickelodeon
The Astronauts Launch

The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show

Good Morning America ABC
Sunshine

Kid of the Year Nickelodeon
Kid of the Year

Kids’ Choice Awards Nickelodeon
2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital ABC

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives ABC

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron (WINNER)
The Young and the Restless CBS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives NBC

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
General Hospital ABC

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
General Hospital ABC

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Gail as Mike Corbin (WINNER)
General Hospital ABC

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital ABC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford
General Hospital ABC

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman
The Young and the Restless CBS

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson
General Hospital ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton
General Hospital ABC

George DelHoyo as Orpheus
Days of Our Lives NBC

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton
General Hospital ABC

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Days of Our Lives NBC

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor
Days of Our Lives NBC

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis Food Network
Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams Recipe TV
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten Food Network
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Sophia Roe VICE TV
Counter Space

Michael Symon Food Network
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady CBS
Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro Game Show Network
Catch 21

Pat Sajak SYNDICATED
Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch
Peace of Mind with Taraji

Larry King Ora TV
Larry King Now

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes ABC
GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)
Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager NBC
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
I Am Patrick CBN

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Unsaid Emily” Netflix (WINNER)
Julie and the Phantoms

“Cabana Boy Troy” SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show

“I Got the Music” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms

“More Than a Vow” CBS
The Young and the Restless

“The Other Side of Hollywood” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Studio City Amazon Prime Video (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital ABC (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Sesame Street HBO (WINNER)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
CBS This Morning CBS
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
The Talk CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix) (WINNER)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED (WINNER)
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
The View ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital ABC (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings Hulu (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
#WASHED Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)
Craftopia HBO Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The New Legends of Monkey Netflix
Weird But True National Geographic Kids

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix (WINNER)
Alexa & Katie Netflix
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix (WINNER)
The Healing Powers of Dude Netflix
Helpsters Apple TV+
Odd Squad PBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)
The Big Fib Disney+
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix (WINNER)
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)
All That Nickelodeon
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad