Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Winners of the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were unveiled by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Friday.
The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS’ The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood. “The content this year has been just stunning,” she said, taking the stage.
Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in The Young and the Restless. Moments later, Max Gail won for his performance in General Hospital.
Hosted by the late Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! was awarded best game show.
Prize recipients in craft categories, announced via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account prior to the main two-hour broadcast on CBS, included The Baby-Sitters Club for costume design and styling, Dash & Lily for makeup, and General Hospital for casting.
Related Stories
Among major categories yet to be called during the televised event, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless compete for best drama series.
The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized top achievements in daytime programming since 1974, presenting awards to individuals and programs airing between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as categories that recognize syndicated and digital content.
Presenters during the evening include Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Giana De Laurentiis, Al Roker and Mario Lopez.
Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts are among those set to appear during the broadcast to pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King.
In addition to Friday’s broadcast, a separate ceremony will take place on July 17 to recognize Daytime Children’s Programming and Animation, followed by Daytime Lifestyle Programming on July 18. Nominees for both will be revealed on June 28.
View the winners list below.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar TV
Beacon Hill reelwomensnetwork.com
A House Divided UMC
Studio City Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! SYNDICATED (WINNER)
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
The Price Is Right CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence SYNDICATED
Divorce Court FOX
Judge Judy SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court SYNDICATED
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning CBS
Good Morning America ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist NBC
Today Show NBC
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC
GMA3: What You Need to Know ABC
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch (WINNER)
Red Table Talk: The Estefans Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood SYNDICATED
E!’s Daily Pop E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards IFC
David Blaine Ascension YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time SYNDICATED
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother Comedy Central
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick CBN
The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock vimeo.com
Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict Facebook Watch
TIME’s Kid of the Year Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Netflix (WINNER)
Launch Campaign
The Astronauts Nickelodeon
The Astronauts Launch
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show
Good Morning America ABC
Sunshine
Kid of the Year Nickelodeon
Kid of the Year
Kids’ Choice Awards Nickelodeon
2020 Kids’ Choice Awards
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital ABC
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives ABC
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital ABC
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron (WINNER)
The Young and the Restless CBS
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives NBC
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
General Hospital ABC
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
General Hospital ABC
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Gail as Mike Corbin (WINNER)
General Hospital ABC
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital ABC
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital ABC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford
General Hospital ABC
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady
Days of Our Lives NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman
The Young and the Restless CBS
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson
General Hospital ABC
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton
General Hospital ABC
George DelHoyo as Orpheus
Days of Our Lives NBC
Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton
General Hospital ABC
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux
Days of Our Lives NBC
Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor
Days of Our Lives NBC
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis Food Network
Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams Recipe TV
Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams
Ina Garten Food Network
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Sophia Roe VICE TV
Counter Space
Michael Symon Food Network
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady CBS
Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey SYNDICATED
Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro Game Show Network
Catch 21
Pat Sajak SYNDICATED
Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek SYNDICATED
Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Facebook Watch
Peace of Mind with Taraji
Larry King Ora TV
Larry King Now
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes ABC
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore SYNDICATED
The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans First We Feast (Complex Networks)
Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager NBC
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
I Am Patrick CBN
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Unsaid Emily” Netflix (WINNER)
Julie and the Phantoms
“Cabana Boy Troy” SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show
“I Got the Music” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
“More Than a Vow” CBS
The Young and the Restless
“The Other Side of Hollywood” Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Studio City Amazon Prime Video (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Sesame Street HBO
The Talk CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital ABC (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Sesame Street HBO (WINNER)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
CBS This Morning CBS
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space Discovery and Science Channel
The Talk CBS
Wheel of Fortune SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix) (WINNER)
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love Netflix
The Gaze Facebook Watch, YouTube
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Endlings Hulu
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED (WINNER)
Family Feud SYNDICATED
Let’s Make a Deal CBS
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
The View ABC
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital ABC (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings Hulu (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
#WASHED Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Odd Squad PBS (WINNER)
Craftopia HBO Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The New Legends of Monkey Netflix
Weird But True National Geographic Kids
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix (WINNER)
Alexa & Katie Netflix
Dash & Lily Netflix
Days of Our Lives NBC
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix (WINNER)
The Healing Powers of Dude Netflix
Helpsters Apple TV+
Odd Squad PBS
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King Netflix (WINNER)
Dash & Lily Netflix
Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)
The Big Fib Disney+
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily Netflix (WINNER)
Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
The Letter for the King Netflix
Trinkets Netflix
The Young and the Restless CBS
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
The Real SYNDICATED (WINNER)
All That Nickelodeon
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
The Talk CBS
The Wendy Williams Show SYNDICATED
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day