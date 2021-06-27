Daytime Emmys Apologize for Misidentifying Marguerite Ray During In Memoriam Segment

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Saturday apologized for misidentifying actor Marguerite Ray during the In Memoriam segment of the Daytime Emmys on CBS.

As The Young and the Restless star Marguerite Ray’s name appeared on screen, a photograph of Veronica Redd, who is still alive, was shown.

In a three-part tweet on the official Daytime Emmys Twitter account, an an apology was offered along with an indication that the segment will be re-edited for future digital releases.

“During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray.”

The message went on to say, “We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed. We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy.”

From 1980 to 1990, Ray played the role of Mamie Johnson on the CBS soap.Upon Ray’s exit, Redd began playing the role.

Ray, whose credits included numerous TV appearances such as Sanford, Bewitched and Dynasty, died in December of 2020, at age 89.