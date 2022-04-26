Daytime Emmys Set Dates, Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced dates, locations and lifetime achievement award honorees for the 2022 Daytime, News and Documentary and first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 24, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and air on CBS, for the third year in a row, with Days of Our Lives star John Aniston as the lifetime achievement award honoree. Daytime Emmy nominees will be announced on Thursday, May 5.

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, June 18, with This Old House as the lifetime achievement honoree. The venerable home-improvement show joins Sesame Street and 60 Minutes as the only programs, as opposed to individuals, to receive lifetime achievement awards from NATAS.

The Children’s and Family Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, with LeVar Burton set to receive the lifetime achievement award.

The Children’s and Family Emmy Awards were established as a separate competition and ceremony as part of the previously announced realignment of the Daytime and Primetime Emmys, recognizing the increase in children’s and family programming and submissions and responding to changing viewer habits.

NATAS also announced dates for the News and Documentary Emmy Awards, with those presentations set to take place on Sept. 28 (News) and 29 (Documentary) at the Palladium Times Square in New York, and has set PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and natural history filmmaker David Attenborough as lifetime achievement honorees at the news and documentary awards, respectively.

All NATAS events are set to take place in-person after being virtual in 2020 and 2021.