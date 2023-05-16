Daytime Emmys, Creative Arts Ceremony Postponed Amid Writers Strike

The 50th Daytime Emmys and the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony have been postponed amid the ongoing strike between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers labor strife.

“The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said in a statement Tuesday.

The news comes after the Tony Awards, scheduled for June 11 on CBS, is altering this year’s format in a bid to avoid striking writers picketing the show. The Peabody Awards have also been impacted and have canceled its June 11 in-person ceremony — what would have been its first since the COVID-19 pandemic — because of uncertainty amid the writers strike that started May 2.

NATAS in April announced nominees for the 50th annual Daytime Emmys and plans to air the awards on CBS and Paramount+, with the Creative Arts & Lifestyle awards presented the following day on its own streaming platform. The Daytime Emmys was poised to celebrate its 50th anniversary and recognize some of television’s longest-running shows, including General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. General Hospital led the nominees with 19, with The Kelly Clarkson Show garnering the most for its genre with 11.

The writers strike began May 2 when the AMPTP, which represents studios and streamers, walked away from the negotiating table with the WGA over such issues including streaming viewership, residuals, the use of AI and the growing practice of mini-rooms. The AMPTP is currently in negotiations with the Directors Guild of America as its contract, along with the actors’ branch, SAG-AFTRA, expires June 30. The WGA and AMPTP are not expected to resume negotiations until at least after the DGA reaches a new deal.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, on Fox. It’s unclear if that ceremony will be impacted by the strike.