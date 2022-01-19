Sports Streamer DAZN Launches Production Arm DAZN Studios

DAZN, the fast-rising sports streaming platform, is doubling down on its original programming drive with the launch of a specialist content development arm, DAZN Studios.

The new division is aimed at creating development deals, selling and licensing DAZN’s original sport documentaries, series and films, as well as exploring new production opportunities.

The announcement comes just as DAZN prepares to world premiere its documentary feature La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, in Sundance and as part of the company’s 2022 global original content slate launch. Among the new titles unveiled are Maradona: The Fall, examining Diego Maradona’s dramatic fall from grace following the 1994 World Cup; Green Lions, exploring the explosive arrival of Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup, and the second production from DAZN’s three-project deal with Brazilian soccer icon Ronaldo, which is set for a theatrical release later this year.

“Sport has the power to inspire and connect people around the world, and evocative storytelling can bring us closer to its beating heart,” said DAZN’s chief operating officer Ed McCarthy. “DAZN Studios is going to enable us to broaden our original programming offering with productions that not only drive deeper engagement with fans but create opportunities via licensing, distribution, advertising and commissions.”

The DAZN Studios launch also comes just a day after DAZN revealed a leadership structure change, in which Shay Segev was named sole CEO, with former Amazon exec Darren Waterman joining as chief financial officer.