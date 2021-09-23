DC Documentary Series From Greg Berlanti a Go at HBO Max

HBO Max and mega-producer Greg Berlanti are teaming for a documentary series about the history and legacy of DC Comics.

The streamer has ordered a three-part series that will delve into the storied history of DC, promising to “allow fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium,” per its logline.

Berlanti — whose prolific output includes The CW’s DC series and a Green Lantern series in the works at HBO Max — will executive produce alongside co-director Leslie Iwerks (The Imagineering Story at Disney+, Recycled Life), an Oscar and Emmy nominee.

“DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic storytelling: from the introduction of the genre defining superhero Superman in 1938 to the amazing movies, TV shows, cartoons, games and comics which have been synonymous with superheroism for generations thereafter,” said Jim Lee, publisher and chief creative officer at DC. “We are so excited to dive into this history and bring fans along this amazing journey.”

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television will produce the untitled series in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co. A premiere date hasn’t been set (though given all the corporate synergy at play, it’s easy to wonder how such a project wasn’t already part of the HBO Max library).

“DC has created some of the most meaningful, culturally significant comic book characters that have defined a generation and truly impacted people’s lives,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction and live-action family at HBO Max. “We are thrilled to take fans behind the scenes and give them a never-before-seen look into the company and creators behind this iconic universe.”

Added Iwerks, “The DC Universe is vast, rich and incredibly cool, and we’re looking forward to bringing the untold stories of the characters, artists and storytellers to life in a fresh new way.”

The docuseries is the second such project for Berlanti Productions at HBO Max. The company was also behind Equal, which profiled early leaders and activists in the LGBTQ+ movement.

Iwerks, Berlanti and Berlanti Productions’ Sarah Schechter and David Madden will executive produce the series. Mark Catalena will co-direct with Iwerks and serve as a co-EP along with Rachael Jerahian and Jonathan Gabay.