‘Dead to Me’ Creator Liz Feldman Sets Her Next Show at Netflix

Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman, who recently wrapped production on the final season of the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini comedy, has already lined up her next show for Netflix.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for No Good Deed, a dark comedy about real estate that is inspired by the pandemic’s early quarantine days.

The half-hour series follows three very different families who are each vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Feldman created the comedy and will serve as showrunner on the series, which stems from the overall deal the Dead to Me boss set at Netflix in mid-2020. While Dead to Me is produced by CBS Studios — where Feldman was based before moving to Netflix — No Good Deed will be a Netflix original series. Exec producers include Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, the same production company that is behind Dead to Me. Christie Smith and Silver Tree will also exec produce. Silver Tree will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” Feldman said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The timing of the announcement arrives on the anniversary of the Dead to Me series premiere (May 3, 2019), with news that the Emmy-nominated series will return in the fall with its final season.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” said Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”