‘Dead to Me’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date, First Look

Jen and Judy have survived — and their back for their final misadventure in Netflix’s Dead to Me.

The twisty drama starring Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy has a date for season three, which will bring about the pair’s final round of shenanigans. The final season of creator Liz Feldman’s series returns Nov. 17.

Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser look at the new season. The third season picks up after another finale cliffhanger when Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden), once again at risk for being found out for the murder of his brother Steve (also played by Marsden).

The trailer, which recaps the events of the first and second seasons, ends with Jen and Judy in the hospital, having a bit of a curse-off with the ER nurse. “Fuck me so hard,” says Jen (Applegate), as she lays in the hospital bed with a neck brace.

The series began with a hit-and-run accident that killed Jen’s husband, sending Jen to a grief group where she met and formed a roller coaster of a friendship with Judy. The series became a breakout hit after its debut in 2019, landing Applegate a best actress Emmy nom. Applegate and Cardellini were also nominated in the category in 2020.

Shortly after the second season was released in 2020, Netflix renewed Dead to Me for its final run.

Feldman, who has an overall deal with the streamer, is executive producer, along with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer. Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.