‘Debris’ Canceled at NBC

Debris is done.

NBC has canceled the sci-fi drama after one season. The Jonathan Tucker-led sci-fi drama was picked up and filmed during the pandemic and, while it was an internal favorite of the network’s previous regime, did not cut through with viewers.

A co-production between Legendary Television and Universal TV, the drama from Fringe‘s J.H. Wyman was NBC’s first drama pilot and subsequent series order when the network was overseen by Paul Telegdy. With Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick now overseeing the network as part of a sprawling portfolio at NBCUniversal, the series will now not return to the schedule.

Debris averaged a 0.7 in the all-important adults 18-49 demo and less than 5 million total viewers — with seven days of delayed viewing.

With the Debris cancellation, NBC’s remaining bubble shows include veterans Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls. Sources say Zoey’s — which is getting a holiday run on NBCU’s E! this weekend — could possibly move to streamer Peacock, while Good Girls may also become a Netflix original.

The decision on Debris arrives as NBC is bringing back the bulk of its scripted roster for the 2021-22 season, with rookie dramas LaBrea and Ordinary Joe joining the slate.

Variety, THR‘s sibling publication, was first to report the news.

