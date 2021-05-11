Demi Lovato to Investigate UFOs in New Docuseries

The truth is out there, and Demi Lovato is determined to find it.

The Grammy-nominated singer-actress will star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate UFO reports.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato follows Lovato “and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas, as they help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

Lovato is described as a “true believer” and “hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here … Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.”

In recent years, the subject of UFOs has gone from fringe pseudo-science to being taken more seriously by mainstream media and the U.S. government. A blockbuster 2017 New York Times story, along with the release of videos shot by the U.S. Navy of unidentified aircraft, seemed to confirm that objects have repeatedly entered restricted U.S. airspace while demonstrating navigational abilities beyond current publicly known technology. And last month, a deep dive by The New Yorker detailed how such events have gradually shifted the Pentagon’s attitude towards “unidentified aerial phenomena.” The government is expected to release a report on UFOs/UAPs by June that will make available some new information about the issue.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato is executive produced by Lovato, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann and Andrew Nick.

Lovato is also set to star in a comedy series for the NBC streaming service, Hungry, about a support group for people with food issues.