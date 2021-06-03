Dennis Quaid Cast in Joe Exotic Limited Series

Dennis Quaid has signed onto Peacock’s upcoming Joe Exotic limited series.

The Right Stuff and Rookie actor will play Rick Kirkman, a reality show producer.

The tentatively titled Joe Exotic has previously announced John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will play the role of zoo owner Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) as his rival Carole Baskin, Brian Van Holt (Deputy) as GW Zoo employee John Reinke, Nat Wolff (The Stand) as Joe’s husband Travis Maldonado, and Sam Keeley (Misfits) as another of Joe’s husbands, John Finlay. The show is written and produced by Etan Frankel (Shameless).

The series is based the Wondery podcast, Joe Exotic centers on Baskin, “a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.”

Joe Exotic became a household name thanks to Netflix’s hit documentary Tiger King, which began streaming at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

No premiere date has yet been set for the Peacock series.