Emmys: Kate McKinnon Nominated for Final ‘SNL’ Season

Outgoing Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon kept a long streak of Emmy nominations alive for her final season on the show.

McKinnon scored her ninth consecutive acting nomination for her work on the long-running NBC sketch show’s 47th season. She was the only one of the four departing cast members — Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney were the others — to score a nomination Tuesday.

SNL cast members only scored two nominations total in the comedy supporting acting categories, with Bowen Yang joining McKinnon. That was down from five nominations a year ago (McKinnon, Yang, Bryant, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson).

McKinnon has won two previous Emmys, in 2016 and 2017, for her work on SNL. In addition to her nine acting nominations for the show, she also shared in a nomination for outstanding music and lyrics in 2014.

The comedy supporting actor and actress categories were dominated by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso for the second year in a row, with six nominations among the 16 total across the two categories. ABC’s breakout Abbott Elementary picked up three nominations, and SNL, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry had two each. Hannah Einbeinder of Hacks rounds out the list. (The full list of nominations is here.)

All four exiting SNL cast members got a send-off in the final episode of the season, with McKinnon reprising her recurring character of alien abductee Ms. Rafferty and appearing in the final sketch of the season.