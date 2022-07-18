‘Desus & Mero’ Done at Showtime as Pair Splits

Desus & Mero is no more at Showtime.

The premium cable outlet says the late-night talk show hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero won’t return. The news comes amid reports of a falling out between the two hosts.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” Showtime said in a statement. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”

After noting the show’s Writers Guild Award win for best comedy/variety talk series in 2021 and notable interviews including with Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Denzel Washington, among others, the statement concludes, “They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at [producer] JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

The end of the Showtime show comes amid speculation that the two hosts had gone their separate ways. Their Bodega Boys podcast hadn’t released a new episode since November, and in a recent Reddit post, Mero (aka Joel Martinez) wrote, “PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.” Sent a screenshot of Mero’s post, Desus (Daniel Baker) replied on Twitter, “I tried y’all.” A compilation of the pair’s recent social media activity by fan account Bodega Boys Daily further fueled speculation of a split.

On Monday, Desus tweeted confirmation of the Showtimes series’ end:

shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…. https://t.co/bKKezHz5qS — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

Desus & Mero premiered on Showtime in 2019 after several years on cable outlet Viceland. The Showtime series ran for 180 episodes across its four seasons; their final guest was New York Yankees great Derek Jeter.