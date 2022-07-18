Skip to main content

‘Desus & Mero’ Done at Showtime as Pair Splits

The premium cable outlet confirms the duo's late night talk show won't return amid reports that the hosts had a falling out.

Desus and Mero
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero Courtesy of Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

Desus & Mero is no more at Showtime.

The premium cable outlet says the late-night talk show hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero won’t return. The news comes amid reports of a falling out between the two hosts.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” Showtime said in a statement. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”

After noting the show’s Writers Guild Award win for best comedy/variety talk series in 2021 and notable interviews including with Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Denzel Washington, among others, the statement concludes, “They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at [producer] JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

The end of the Showtime show comes amid speculation that the two hosts had gone their separate ways. Their Bodega Boys podcast hadn’t released a new episode since November, and in a recent Reddit post, Mero (aka Joel Martinez) wrote, “PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.” Sent a screenshot of Mero’s post, Desus (Daniel Baker) replied on Twitter, “I tried y’all.” A compilation of the pair’s recent social media activity by fan account Bodega Boys Daily further fueled speculation of a split.

On Monday, Desus tweeted confirmation of the Showtimes series’ end:

Desus & Mero premiered on Showtime in 2019 after several years on cable outlet Viceland. The Showtime series ran for 180 episodes across its four seasons; their final guest was New York Yankees great Derek Jeter.

