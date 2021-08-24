‘Desus & Mero’ Scores Fourth Season Renewal at Showtime

Showtime is extending the tenure of Desus & Mero.

ViacomCBS’ premium cable outlet has renewed its late night series for a fourth season in 2022. Showtime also announced during its time at the Television Critics Association Tuesday that it has renewed comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors for a second season and has ordered a pilot for a comedy based on the 1999 movie The Wood.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero hosted the 150th episode of their twice weekly Showtime series — the channel’s first late night talk show — on Sunday. The third season of the show will continue airing Sunday and Thursday nights through Dec. 12. Guests this season have included Stacey Abrams, Eddie Murphy, Glenn Close, Issa Rae, Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Idris Elba and Barry Jenkins.

On The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast in January, Desus and Mero said having interviewed Barack Obama in December 2020, they weren’t sure who their next “dream guest” would be.

“It has to be somebody who’s like ‘I don’t do interviews,’ like a Beyoncé or someone like that. ‘I don’t do interviews, but I’ll make an exception for you,'” Mero said.

Jax Media produces Desus & Mero. The two hosts executive produce with Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.

Also from Showtime’s TCA session:

– The cabler has renewed Flatbush Misdemeanors for a second season. The comedy, based on a digital series, stars creators Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman as two guys struggling to get out of their own heads and find a way to thrive in their Brooklyn neighborhood.

The series is a co-production of Showtime and Avalon (Last Week Tonight, Breeders), which serves as lead studio. Iso and Perlman exec produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

– The Wood is based on Rick Famuyiwa’s 1999 feature, and the director is on board to helm and executive produce the pilot. Written by The Chi showrunner Justin Hillian, the pilot will center on three young Black men born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood. Hillian and Famuyiwa (who’s also an EP of The Chi) executive produce with David Gale and Van Toffler.