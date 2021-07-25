‘Dexter’ Revival Unveils First Trailer

Showtime’s Dexter revival will make its first cuts in the fall.

The premium cabler debuted a trailer for the revival, officially titled Dexter: New Blood, Sunday during a Comic-Con at Home session. Showtime has also set a Nov. 7 premiere date for the 10-episode revival, which picks up a decade after the original show’s finale.

After faking his death in the 2013 series finale, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) began a new life as a lumberjack. New Blood will find him living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store — which affords him ample access to a variety of knives.

The finale was widely panned, but Hall said during the Comic-Con panel that he’s had a return to Dexter in the back of his mind for some time. “Along with everybody on this panel and along with everybody who’s ever watched the show and is a fan of the show, I myself have also wondered what the hell happened to this guy,” he said. “I think enough has time has passed and the storytelling opportunities were a lot more interesting for having more time between the end and now.”

Original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who left the 2006-13 series midway through its run, returned for the revival. In addition to Hall, original series veterans Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow will make appearances — presumably in flashbacks, as both of their characters died during the first run. The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott; Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg and Katy Sullivan will recur.

Watch the trailer below.