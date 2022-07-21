Directors Guild Announces 2023 Date for Annual DGA Awards

The Directors Guild of America announced on Thursday that the 75th annual DGA Awards will take place on Feb. 18, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Nominees for the theatrical feature film and first-time feature film categories will be announced on Jan. 11, 2023, while nominees for the television, commercial and documentary categories will be announced on Jan. 10, 2012.

Members of the DGA will be able to vote online between Dec. 5 and Jan. 10, 2023 for theatrical feature film nominations, and between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6, 2023 for television nominations in the film categories. Between Jan. 11, 2023 and Feb. 17, 2023, members can vote for the theatrical feature film awards.

See below for the complete DGA Awards schedule.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM AWARD



· Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, December 5, 2022

· Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Nominations: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

· Announce Five Theatrical Feature Film Nominees: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

· Online voting for Theatrical Feature Film Award opens: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

· Membership Screenings (or Streaming) of Five Nominated Theatrical Feature Films: January 16 – January 20, 2023

· Deadline to vote online for Theatrical Feature Film Award: Friday, February 17, 2023

TELEVISION AWARDS

· Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: Thursday, September 8, 2022

· Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Monday, November 14, 2022

· Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, December 9, 2022

· Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: Friday, January 6, 2023

· Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

· Entry Form for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Thursday, September 8, 2022

· Deadline for submitting First-Time Feature Film entries: Monday, October 17, 2022

· Announce First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

· Entry Form for Documentary available online: Thursday, September 8, 2022

· Deadline for submitting Documentary entries: Monday, October 17, 2022

· Announce Documentary Nominees: Tuesday, January 10, 2023