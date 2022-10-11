Lack of Disabled Representation in U.K. TV to Be Addressed at New Event Backed by Disney, ITV

Since Jack Thorne gave a damning indictment of how the U.K. TV industry has dealt with disability during his keynote MacTaggart Lecture at last year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, the subject has become a major talking point.

Just over a year on, and a newly-announced performance event is now hoping to force change for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent currently working in the British creative industries.

About Time!, set to take place at BAFTA’s London headquarters on Oct. 28 with BAFTA-nominated actor Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) hosting, will feature 10 deaf, disabled and neurodivergent actors, musicians and performers. As part of the event, five key commitments to support systemic change within the industry have been announced as part of the continued drive to “increase visibility and opportunity for talent on and off screen,” with invited guests asked to commit to making one or a number of suggested agreements as part of accepting the invitation to attend.

The five commitments are as follows:

1. Cast a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent as a lead or co-lead performer in a new show

2. Develop a new title around a deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent actor

3. Cast a returning drama with deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent actors in key roles/as a lead role

4. Apply a one in five rule for talent meetings and castings to improve the opportunities for deaf, disabled or neurodivergent talent

5. Schedule meetings with each of the actors taking part in About Time!

About Time! was devised and created by executive producer and industry veteran Sara Johnson, from Bridge06, and award-winning production partners Clare-Louise English and Jo Sargeant from Hot Coals Productions, in partnership with the ITV, ITV Studios and the Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland.

“This event was born out of conversations with Sam Tatlow, ITV’s creative diversity partner, both of us keen to address and tackle the misconceptions and repeated excuses of an industry who are still asking, ‘Where are the talent and are they any good?’,” said Johnson. “We were incredibly pleased when Disney also wanted to get on board and from that strong partnership Clare and Jo at Hot Coals Productions were able to forge ahead, powered by their own lived experience of the barriers.”

Added Clare-Louise English and Jo Sargeant of Hot Coals Productions: “This is not the first time our community has asked for better opportunities, these conversations have been happening for decades, but it’s only now that the industry seems ready to listen. There is a thirst for more inclusive work and diverse characters.”

Said Johanna Devereaux, vice president of scripted and diversity, equity and inclusion strategy at The Walt Disney Company, EMEA: “We are incredibly proud to support this talented and passionate group in celebrating deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists. As we ramp up our U.K. and European productions, Disney+ is committed to fostering a more inclusive, accessible U.K. TV industry, both on- and off-screen.”