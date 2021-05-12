Discovery Orders ‘Hunting Atlantis’ Series From Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment (Exclusive)

Stel Pavlou and Jess Phoenix at the Temple of Hera, at Selinunte Archeological Park, Sicily, Italy.

Discovery Channel has greenlighted a series centered on the Lost City of Atlantis, from Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment.

Hunting Atlantis will follow expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix as they set out “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis.”

Armed with new evidence, the duo will unearth sunken cities, archaic artifacts and geological catastrophes as they travel around the world exploring ancient sites in search of the lost city.

Pavlou is the author of a groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards and her work has taken her to six continents, where she has organized and led over 25 scientific research expeditions.

Their expedition leads them to locations including the Black Sea, where they investigate a 7000-year-old skeleton buried in gold treasure; a mysterious Greek island where an advanced ancient civilization built a massive marble pyramid; and unexplored archeological sites along the Adriatic coast of Croatia where underwater relics from an ancient bridge system lead them to an age-old legend of a lost city and into a massive sinkhole that could swallow a city whole.

The show is set to premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, June 2.

Hunting Atlantis is produced for Discovery by Revelations Entertainment. For Revelations, executive producers are James Younger, Kelly Mendelsohn and Lori McCreary. For Discovery, Bill Howard is executive producer and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

Watch a preview below.