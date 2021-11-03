Discovery+ Orders Animal-Centric ‘The Mating Game’ With David Attenborough Narrating (Exclusive)

Two chimpanzees in Ngogo National Park groom each other as a way of solidifying bonds and alliances in The Mating Game.

Discovery+ is taking an inside look at how animals overcome challenges to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy in the world.

The streaming service has greenlighted a new series titled The Mating Game, narrated by David Attenborough, that hails from the producers behind A Perfect Planet.

The series, which was filmed in 22 counties spanning six continents, will put the spotlight on 80 unique species as it focuses on how they pursue a mate, from the beginning of the courtship to how they overcome enormous obstacles in the race to win a partner.

The show will visit such locales as the grasslands, the ocean and the jungles. Discovery+ says that among mating ritual firsts captured on camera include the courtship rituals of the great argus pheasant, a bird renowned among naturalists but whose courtship has never been filmed in the wild due to its extremely reclusive nature.

Other firsts include an extremely rare tree frog breeding event captured in a remote patch of virgin rainforest in French Guiana on Christmas Day, as well as the courtship behavior between digger bees in the Sonoran Desert that includes everything from a “bee brawl” to a delicate tasting of each other’s scent.

In the Serengeti, a violent game is played when a zebra stallion must defend his mares in a herd 30,000 strong, and rains in South Africa trigger intense clashes between an army of African giant bullfrogs.

The five-part series is set to debut on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Watch the trailer below.

The Mating Game is produced for BBC, Discovery and discovery+ by Silverback Films in co-production with NHK, bilibili and France Télévisions. For Silverback, Jeff Wilson is series producer and Keith Scholey is executive producer. For Discovery and discovery+, Howard Swartz is executive producer. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.