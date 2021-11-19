Discovery+ Orders Two-Part Doc on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Relationship “Breakdown”

Discovery+ said on Friday that it has ordered Johnny vs Amber, a two-episode documentary that “tells the story of the breakdown” of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and “how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade.”

Produced by Optomen, the Discovery streamer said the program would tell “this international cover story from two polarized perspectives.” It explained: “Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fuelled monster.”

The doc will feature lawyers involved on both sides and people “close to the pair,” as well as footage and audio recordings filmed by the stars themselves.

In 2016, Heard filed for a divorce from Depp. Tabloid headlines soon escalated, with Depp suing Britain’s The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

Said Clare Laycock, senior vp, planning & insights, head of entertainment, at Discovery: “The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that powered #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all. Optomen has done a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something both engrossing and horrifying.”

Added Charlotte Reid, vo commissioning, entertainment, at Discovery: “The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the public at large. We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a compellingly contemporary story on truth and lies that we hope will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery+.”