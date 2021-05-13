Discovery Orders ‘Serengeti II,’ Lupita Nyong’o Returns as Narrator (Exclusive)

Discovery is returning to the Serengeti.

A second season of the Emmy-nominated series, Serengeti II, is set to air across Discovery platforms this summer, with Lupita Nyong’o returning as narrator and the original creative team of creator-producer Simon Fuller and director-producer John Downer on board.

Discovery says the second season will continue telling “heartwarming stories” of African wildlife — such as lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs — over the span of a year, “showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat.” It will take viewers back to the plains of Tanzania to catch up with the animals who were featured in season one (including Kali, Sefu, Nalla, Tembo, Bakari and Shani) and also introduce new ones, such as Aiysha, daughter of season 1’s KiKay, and her cubs, along with Shani’s stallion Punda.

The first season debuted in 2019 as TV’s highest-rated nature documentary among adults 25-54 since Discovery’s North America in May 2013. It also earned two Emmy noms, including one for Nyong’o for best narrator and another for its cinematography.

“We are thrilled to be traveling back to one of the most magical places on Earth. It is an honor to be part of these animals’ lives, following them a year later and to be introduced to new friends along the way,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Factual and Discovery. “Simon and John are renowned storytellers and they have once again delivered the next level of this one-of-a-kind series.”

In addition to Fuller, Downer and Nyong’o, the rest of the series’ original team is on board, including composer Will Gregory.

“Making season one with our partners at Discovery was a dream come true and now with season two, the dream shines brighter than ever,” Fuller said. “John Downer’s extraordinary filmmaking has captured even more incredible footage and with the inspirational voice of Lupita Nyong’o the storytelling touches your soul like never before. I can’t wait to share the stunning beauty of the Serengeti once again with the world.”

Added Downer: “It is a thrill to share with the world the lives of these incredible creatures and even more rewarding to present them to audiences around the globe. Many of us have been unable to travel for quite some time but we kept filming. We can’t wait to bring the majestic scenery and the daily dramas of these beautiful animals to people’s homes.”

Serengeti is made by XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions. It was commissioned for the BBC by Jack Bootle. BBC Studios is distributing globally.