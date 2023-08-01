‘Disenchantment’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

The sun is setting on Netflix’s Disenchantment.

The streaming giant on Tuesday announced that the animated comedy from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening has been renewed for its fifth — and final — season, which will debut Sept. 1.

The series originally landed at Netflix with a 20-episode order before being renewed in 2018 for a second batch of 20 installments. Rather than calling each run of 10 episodes a season, Netflix has split the orders and billed each batch as a “part,” a tactic many networks and streamers employ in a bid to avoid standard pay raises for creatives and stars. The fifth “part” will conclude with another 10 episodes.

Produced in-house at Netflix, Disenchantment marked Groening’s first animated series since The Simpsons and Futurama, the latter of which returned this month with a 20-episode order on Hulu. The revival marks the third home for the series, which originally aired on Fox before moving to Comedy Central. The Simpsons, meanwhile, has already been renewed through its 36th on Fox. The Simpsons and Futurama are both produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

Josh Weinstein (The Simpsons) serves as showrunner on Disenchantment, which features a voice cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon.

Here’s a teaser for the final season: