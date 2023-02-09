Dish’s Sling TV Launches FAST Service Freestream, Offering One-Click Upgrade to Premium Pay TV 

Dish’s Sling TV on Thursday launched a new free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) service dubbed Sling Freestream.

Kicking off with 210+ free channels and 41,000+ on-demand titles, it will also allow consumers to upgrade to premium pay TV with one click, with Dish touting that it was pioneering “unparalleled flexibility between paid and FAST TV.”

The company previously provided Sling Free, a free, live TV streaming service with around 150 channels and selective advertising VOD offerings.

Unveiled on Sling’s eighth anniversary and “National Cut the Cord Day,” Freestream is available through the Sling app on Roku devices and is also being rolled out across LG, Samsung, Vizio and other devices, “providing customers a no-barrier entry point to high-quality programming without any payment or credit card required,” the company said.

“Sling Freestream is a great new service that helps meet consumers’ evolving needs,” said Gary Schanman, group president, Sling TV. “We know some people want free content, some may want a year-round paid subscription, while others may want to subscribe for certain events or shows. We have coupled world-class content with the option to easily flex in and out of premium pay TV, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.”

Genres offered on its channels and in its on-demand library include everything from news, sports, game shows and crime dramas to sitcoms, “animal antics,” nature, home improvement, cooking and more. “Popular channels and programming include ABC News Live; Architectural Digest: Open Door; Buzzr: Family Feud; CBS News; Cheddar News: Wake Up With Cheddar; ESPN on Demand; ESR; Electric Now; FailArmy; FilmRise: Hell’s Kitchen, Heartland, Forensic Files; Maverick Black Cinema: Boxed In, Dilemma, GoTraveler, Rick Steves’ Europe, Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour; The Pet Collective; The Walking Dead universe and VH1’s I Love Reality, to name a few.”

Freestream also offers international programming in nine languages, such as AajTak International, DesiPlay, Noticias Univision 24/7, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, TVP World, Al Jazeera English and Al Arabiya.

“Adding to its complete entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to effortlessly subscribe to more than 50 stand-alone streaming services (AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+, Showtime, etc.) and/or add a Sling Orange or Sling Blue base service,” Dish highlighted.

“Sling Freestream will grow its free content catalog over the next few months and continue to enhance the user experience.” Future features include universal search functionality, enhanced channel surfing, updated guide filters and autoplay capabilities.

“On top of the popular content and a seamless user experience, Sling Freestream provides a premium advertising experience that benefits viewers and advertisers alike,” Schanman said. “Sling Freestream gives our advertisers expanded reach across a wider range of streaming customers, allowing for greater reach and engagement with their target audiences.”