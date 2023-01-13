Skip to main content
‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revived at Disney Channel

Co-creator Dan Povenmire has signed an overall deal and will produce 40 more episodes of the beloved animated series.

PHINEAS AND FERB, (from left): Ferb Fletcher, Phineas Flynn, Perry the Platypus
'Phineas and Ferb' Disney XD Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Restart the clock on the 104 days of summer vacation: Phineas and Ferb is returning to Disney.

Co-creator Dan Povenmire has signed an overall deal with Disney Branded Television. As part of the deal, he’ll deliver two more seasons of Phineas and Ferb — totaling 40 episodes — and a second season of Hamster & Gretel, which debuted on Disney Channel in August 2022. He’ll also develop other projects.

“Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor,” said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way.”

Phineas and Ferb, created by Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, officially premiered on Disney Channel in 2008 (after a pair of teaser episodes in summer 2007) and became the highest-rated series among kids 6-11 and 9-14 in Disney Television Animation History. It ran for four seasons and spawned two movies, 2011’s Across the 2nd Dimension and 2020’s Candace Against the Universe. The series streams on Disney+ and has become a Gen Z touchstone.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb,” said Povenmire, who also voices Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz on the series. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Added Meredith Roberts, executive vp animation at Disney Branded TV, “Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over. On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we’re so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team ― visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers.”

