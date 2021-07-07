The Split-Second ‘Ghostbusters’ Easter Egg in ‘Loki’

[This story contains spoilers for Disney+’s Loki episode five.]

It happens really fast, but eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot a Ghostbusters Easter egg in this week’s Loki episode on Disney+.

It happens once Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is in the Void and takes refuge in a bunker with other variants from a cloud-like creature called Alioth. While Hiddleston’s Loki and the variants are basically having a conversation about Lokis being born to lose as the “god of outcasts,” a young Loki cheers the notion with a Hi-C Ecto Cooler. Any kid of the ’80s who was a Ghostbusters fan immediately was tickled.

The Ecto Cooler was developed by Hi-C as a tie into the Ghostbusters phenomenon after the massive success of the 1984 film and subsequent cartoon series (The Real Ghostbusters) which spawned a mountain of merchandise. The Real Ghostbusters character Slimer appeared on the box and in commercials.

Slimer was taken off the product in the mid-90s and the Ecto Cooler was finally discontinued in 2001. However, a version of the Ecto Cooler made a short-lived return in conjunction with the 2016 Ghostbusters film as a tie-in between Sony Pictures and Coca-Cola.

For now, the only place to find Ecto Coolers is on eBay, but originals are not cheap. One vintage, factory sealed juice box is currently listed for $1,000.

The Disney+ series has paid homage to a number of TV series and films, including Denzel Washington’s Fallen.