Disney+ Hotstar Unveils India Slate of Original Series, Movies

The Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+ Hotstar streaming service has unveiled a slate of original programming for India made up of 16 series and four films.

Among the shows are The Empire, based on Alex Rutherford’s Empire of the Moghul historical fiction novels, which will star Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami, and Six Suspects, an adaptation of Slumdog Millionaire writer Vikas Swarup’s novel of the same name, which will feature Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana.

Also planned are a new season of an animation show, dance reality series Dance+, hosted by choreographer Remo D’Souza, new tech and supernatural thriller series, as well as crime, family and medical dramas.

The films in the works for the streamer are war epic Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi; crime thriller Collar Bomb with Jimmy Shergill; comedy Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan; and horror comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

“The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers,” said Sunil Rayan, president & head, Disney+ Hotstar. “With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India’s top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining.”

Added Gaurav Banerjee, president & Head, Hindi and English entertainment at Star India: “At Disney Star, we believe in the power of great storytelling. We have always challenged conventions and been at the forefront of content creation with powerful and category-defining stories ranging from strong women-centric narratives, mythology to history and contemporary tales. We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series.”

Here is a list of all new originals.

Series

historical fiction show The Empire, starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami

crime drama Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol

family crime drama Aarya (season 2), starring Sushmita Sen

medical drama Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari

murder mystery Six Suspects, starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana

political drama City of Dreams (season 2), starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar

tech-thriller Escaype Live, starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore

supernatural thriller Fear 1.0, starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang

crime drama Gharshana, starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu

family drama My Perfect Husband, starring Sathyaraj

mystery thriller Family Matters, starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal

romantic comedy Those Pricey Thakur Girls, starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon

live animation series The Legend of Hanuman (season 2), with voice by Sharad Kelkar

dance reality series Dance+ with Remo D’souza

crime-drama series Criminal Justice (season 3), starring Pankaj Tripathi

espionage thriller Special Ops 1.5, starring Kay Kay Menon

Movies

war epic Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi

“chaotic” comedy Hungama 2, starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan

crime thriller Collar Bomb, starring Jimmy Shergill

horror comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam