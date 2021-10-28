Disney Junior Greenlights Series About First Responders From ‘Sofia the First’ Creator Craig Gerber (Exclusive)

Disney Junior has greenlighted an animated comedy-adventure about first responders that hails from Craig Gerber, who also created and exec produced the network’s hit series Sofia the First and its spinoff, Elena of Avalor.

Like those two shows, Firebirds, set to premiere next year on Disney Junior and Disney+, is filled with music. The show follows team of young kids who are the children of first responders, along with their talking-vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero.

This marks Gerber’s first series to debut under his Disney Branded Television overall development deal with his new production banner, Electric Emu.

In addition, Gerber has a second project in development with Kris Wimberly, who worked with him on Elena of Avalor and is also a director on Firebuds. Created by Wimberly, that series follows a time-traveling treasure hunter and will be executive produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

FIrebuds, meanwhile, is set in a fantastical world where talking vehicles live, work and play with the humans who drive them. It centers on a boy and his firetruck as they team up with their first responder friends to help others in their community.

Craig Gerber Disney/Craig Gerber

The show aims to emphasize the importance of teamwork and helping your fellow citizens. Each episode is comprised of two 11 minute stories and features at least one new original song.

The voice cast of the Disney Television Animation production includes Declan Whaley (Criminal Minds), Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force), Vivian Vencer (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure), Lily Sanfelippo (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends), JeCobi Swain (Home Economics) and Caleb Paddock (Adult Beginners).

“Firebuds is about the spirit of community service and thinking about others before yourself,” said Gerber. “Just like our young heroes are trying to follow in their parents’ ‘tire treads,’ we are hoping to inspire children to embrace volunteerism and helping others. It is personally a very meaningful show for me and the perfect way to launch this next chapter of my career with Disney.”

Gerber won a writing Emmy for iand an original song Emmy for Sofia the First.

In addition to Gerber, Matt Hoverman is story editor, and Krystal Banzon, Leanna Dindal, Jeremy Shipp and Norma Sepulveda make up the writing team.

Francis Giglio is art director, and Rob Pratt and Craig Simpson are supervising director and producer, respectively. The episodic directors are Wimberly and Julius Aguimatang.

The music team consists of Beau Black as the series songwriter and Frederik Wiedmann as composer.