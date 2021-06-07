Disney’s Onyx Collective Sets Nonfiction Programming Team

Disney’s recently launched Onyx Collective has tapped executives from ABC News and Freeform to lead its unscripted programming efforts.

Jacqueline Glover will be head of documentary programming, and Jihan Robinson will be vp documentary programming at Onyx, which was launched in May as a way to elevate work by people of color and from underrepresented communities. Glover is head of documentaries at ABC News, and Robinson is vp alternative programming at Freeform; both will remain in those roles in addition to spearheading nonfiction work for Onyx Collective.

“Jackie and Jihan are the best executives in their field,” said Onyx Collective and Freeform president Tara Duncan. “Their expertise, relationships and proven skills with material have been instrumental in laying the foundation for Onyx Collective. As we build our slate, I’m thrilled to have their instincts driving our nonfiction strategy and their creative acumen to build meaningful partnerships with creators.”

The first Onyx Collective release will be Questlove’s feature documentary Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), which is scheduled to debut July 2 on Hulu and in theaters. Hulu and Searchlight Pictures grabbed rights to the doc after its Sundance debut earlier this year.

Hulu will be the primary outlet for Onyx titles, which also include a docuseries based on Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project at The New York Times. Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell, who recently signed an overall deal with Disney’s ABC Signature, and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity banner will also work with Onyx.

“I am thrilled to be working with this world-class team of accomplished, visionary executives,” said Glover. “Documentaries are my passion, so to be able to bring that to Onyx Collective and support, collaborate with and celebrate filmmakers of color and bring their stories to the screen is truly an honor.”

Added Robinson, “The opportunity to work with Onyx Collective is a distinct career high point. Onyx Collective is not just saying, ‘Here’s a seat at the table’ but, ‘Here’s the table, change the world.’ No other brand is doing this. It is a personal and professional honor that is beyond measure, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re going to do.”