‘Diary of a Future President’ Canceled at Disney+

The series, one of the few produced by an outside studio for the streamer, ends after two seasons.

DIARY OF A FUTURE PRESIDENT
Disney+ has canceled its series Diary of a Future President after two seasons.

Creator Ilana Peña announced the news Monday on Twitter: “We found out that #diaryofafuturepresident is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+,” she wrote. “Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.”

Diary of a Future President was the third original series to debut on Disney+, premiering in January 2020 (two months after the platform launched). It was also an outlier on the streamer for two reasons: It wasn’t based on pre-existing IP and came from an outside supplier, CBS Studios.

Disney+ renewed the series for a second season in May 2020; that season, which turned out to be its last, debuted in its entirety in August. The series stars Tess Romero as Elena Cañero-Reed, a middle schooler who will grow to become president of the United States. Gina Rodriguez, who’s an executive producer of the series, recurs as the adult Elena; the cast also includes Selenis Leyva, Charlie Bushnell and Michael Weaver.

Peña, who has an overall deal at CBS Studios, executive produces with Rodriguez, Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin.

