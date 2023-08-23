Disney+ Sets Dua Lipa, Coldplay for Music Doc Series, Reveals First Look at Keanu Reeves Formula 1 Doc



Disney+ will put the spotlight on such music stars as Dua Lipa, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Mark Ronson, Little Simz, Boy George and the Black Eyed Peas in upcoming documentary series Camden, previously unveiled to be directed by Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia (Amy).

The show, produced by Lightbox in association with Day One Pictures and Dua Lipa’s production company Radical22, will also feature Pete Doherty, Questlove, Little Nile Rodgers, Yungblud, Jazzie B, Bob Vylan, Chuck D and Sister Bliss among its lineup of stars whose careers and lives have been changed forever by London’s Camden neighborhood, Disney+ executives revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday.

They also announced news of a new three-part doc series with the working title World War Shoe: Adidas vs. Puma from Matador Content (Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, BS High) and David Beckham’s Studio 99 (Fever Pitch, Save Our Squad). “It explores the inner workings of two of the biggest sporting brands in the world, with a unique shared history and rivalry,” reads a show description. “Through unprecedented access to both companies, the series will uncover the unlikely and surprising tale of two feuding brothers — Adi and Rudi Dassler — whose multi-decade rivalry and competition helped shape the modern sportswear industry.”

The series features contributions from such athletes as sprinter Usain Bolt and soccer stars Neymar and Zinedine Zidane.

Disney+ on Wednesday also released a selection of first-look images from the upcoming four-part documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, fronted by Keanu Reeves. It “tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened,” according to a show description. “An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship — with a team that cost just £1.” The show will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Disney+ documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, fronted by Keanu Reeves Courtesy of Disney+

“We’ve spent the past year making ambitious documentaries with exclusive access to A-list names with the best creative talent in the business,” said Sean Doyle, director, unscripted, Disney+, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “It’s been great to see the reactions to Finding Michael and Save Our Squad with David Beckham and I can’t wait for audiences to see what else we’ve been up to and discover stories they may not expect to see on Disney+.”

Disney+ costs £7.99 ($10.10) per month in the U.K.