Disney+ Greenlights ‘Nemesis’ as First Dutch Drama Original

Disney+ has greenlit its first Dutch drama series, ordering the 8-episode psychological thriller Nemesis, an adaptation of the best-selling crime novel from writer Simon de Waal.

Dutch production company Pupkin will produce Nemesis with Willem Bosch and Pieter Kuijpers (Van God Los, Nood) as showrunners. Disney+ will premiere the series on its streaming service worldwide in the fall of 2023.

Nemesis is a police thriller focused on public prosecutor Sylvia van Maele who, after a key witness is murdered in her own home, teams up with a group of rouge detectives to hunt down a group of international criminals who, until then, have remained out of reach of the law.

“Nemesis is a thrilling crime series about the influence of the crime scene on our society and a wayward woman in the Public Prosecution Service who goes to war in an unorthodox way,” said Mascha van Erven, director local original productions for Disney+ Benelux. “We are incredibly proud to announce the first Dutch drama series for Disney+. The best storytellers within the Netherlands will tell the story. We can’t wait to bring this authentic story to all Disney+ viewers in the Netherlands and around the world.”

“With the Disney+ series Nemesis, Pupkin is taking a major new step in realizing its ambitions: high-quality and high profile Dutch spoken drama that can compete with the major titles of other European countries,” added showrunner Bosch. “[It is] a universal story about the weakening of trust in government, which at the same time could only be made in this way in the Netherlands.”