Disney+’s ‘Genius’ Anthology to Profile Malcolm X Alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

Raphael Jackson and Damione Macedon will serve as showrunners, while Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood have come aboard as EPs.

Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm
Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X at the U.S. Capitol on March 26, 1964 Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikoskor/National Geographic Content/Disney Branded Television

Genius, the Disney+ anthology series from National Geographic, is making some changes to its fourth season.

For the first time, the series will profile two historical figures: In addition to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the fourth season will also focus on Malcolm X. The series from Imagine Television and 20th TV has also tapped Raphael Jackson and Damione Macedon (Starz’s Power) as showrunners, and Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood have joined as executive producers.

King was announced as the subject of season four in December 2020, when Disney also said Genius would move to Disney+ after originating on Nat Geo’s cable channel for its first three seasons. Season four will carry the title Genius: MLK/X and, per the show’s logline, “explore the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.”

“Malcolm and Martin are staggering icons, and we have been eager to explore the genius of these two very real men in a way that has not yet been seen,” said the Bythewoods in a statement. “We are excited to team up with Imagine Entertainment and 20th Television to reflect their amazing lives and contributions to civil rights and the urgency of today.”

Jeff Stetson is writing the first episode of Genius: MLK/X. Jackson, Macedon, Bythewood and Prince-Bythewood will executive produce with Imagine’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer; Francie Calfo; Anna Culp; Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of MWM Studios; and Sam Sokolow of EUE/Sokolow.

Jackson and Macedon are repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, Stagecoach Entertainment and Del Shaw.

