Disney+ Adds Buddy Cop Series ‘Han River Police’ to K-Drama Slate

Disney+ is boosting its growing K-drama slate with Han River Police, an action comedy series starring Kwon Sang-woo (Stairway to Heaven, Curtain Call) and Kim Hee-won (Netflix’s Unlocked).

Kwon will star as Han Dujin, the hot-tempered sergeant of the Han River Police Force who holds back for nobody, while Kim plays Lee Chunseok, a laid-back lieutenant with the exact opposite personality. Stuck together on patrol of Seoul’s Han River, the two officers are faced with emergency situations ranging from terrorism to everyday accidents and other incidents requiring emergency assistance — a premise that suggests all of the action, humor and offbeat crime-solving of the classic buddy cop genre.

Disney hasn’t released additional casting info for the show, but local news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reports that Shin Hyeon-seung (So Not Worth It), Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Bae Da-bin (Gangnam Beauty) will co-star as other cops on the Han River Police force.

Disney says Han River Police will debut in the second half of 2023. It will join other recent Disney+ K-drama releases like revenge romance Call It Love, music-themed romance Soundtrack #1, and action crime thriller Big Bet. The Walt Disney Co.’s flagship video platform has made Korean content a pillar of its international expansion strategy, as it seeks to replicate Netflix’s success — Squid Game, Crash Landing On You, Singles Inferno, etc. — in leveraging the country’s slickly produced content on a regional and global basis.