Disney+ Boosts Indonesian Originals Slate With Local Remake of French Series ‘Call My Agent!’

Disney+ expanded its Indonesian content slate Wednesday with the announcement of new drama series, The Talent Agency (Hubungi Agen Gue!), and a second season renewal of Wedding Agreement The Series. The projects were unveiled on day one of Disney’s annual Asia-Pacific content showcase, held near the company’s regional headquarters in Singapore. Disney also revealed some updates on its previously announced upcoming Indonesian slate, which includes series Tira, Teluh Darah (Blood Curse), Jurnal Risa (Risa’s Journal: From the Danur Universe) and Mend (Between Two Hearts).

Disney+ has made Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, a key priority for market development during its first few years of operation in the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging the legacy Star brand, Disney’s continued investments in localized Indonesian content and operations appear to be gradually paying off. According to a report from regional consultancy Media Partners Asia, Disney+ had 5 million subscribers in Indonesia as of the first quarter of this year, with a 15 percent share of the country’s premium video market, second only to local service Vidio with a 28 percent share.

Adapted from the original French series Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent!), The Talent Agency is a dramatic comedy following four agents in an Indonesian talent agency as they struggle to save their business following the unexpected death of the company’s founder. Starring Donny Damara, Hannah Al Rashid, Yoga Pratama, Lydia Kandou, each episode will feature A-listers guest-starring as themselves. The series is produced by Mira Lesmana and Riri Riza (Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?) and SK Global Entertainment (Crazy Rich Asians), and directed by influential Indonesian director Teddy Soeriaatmadja.

“We are thrilled to showcase our premium collection of Indonesian stories alongside some of the world’s biggest titles at the Disney Content Showcase in Singapore,” said Vineet Puri, Disney’s vp and gm for Indonesia. “Through our collaboration with the most talented creators in Indonesia, we will continue to showcase quality storytelling that Indonesian audiences will love, and contribute to the country’s very dynamic creative community.”