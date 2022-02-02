Disney+ Sets Spanish Original Series “The Last One” With Music Star Aitana Ocana, Miguel Bernardeau

Aitana Ocana and Miguel Bernardeau (far left) star in 'La Ultima' ('The Last One') for Disney+. They are pictured with director Eduard Cortés.

Disney+ has unveiled plans for an original series featuring music star Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau (Josefina, Élite) with the working title La Última (The Last One).

Disney+ said on Wednesday that principal photography for what will be its first original production from Spain to debut on the streaming service has started (its first announced scripted Spanish original series was fashion biopic Balenciaga). The project marks Ocaña’s debut as an actress.

The five-episode show is described as a coming-of-age story “on the struggles to build a career, find love and the power of friendship.” It tells the story of Candela (Ocaña), a young woman who works in a logistics company while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. Her life changes one night when an international record company executive listens to her singing in a bar. That same night, Candela reunites with Diego (Bernardeau), a high-school classmate who is struggling to become a professional boxer.

Commissioned by Grupo Ganga, which created Cuéntame cómo pasó, which Disney said is “the longest-running and most awarded Spanish series on Spanish television,” the production will be directed by Eduard Cortés (Merlí) and Abigail Schaaff (El Ministerio del Tiempo). Anaïs Schaaff (Isabel, El Ministerio del Tiempo), Jordi Calafí (Malaka, El Ministerio del Tiempo) and Joaquín Oristrell (Cuéntame, La Tribu) are the series creators.

“La Última reinforces the ambitions and scale of original productions for Disney+ in our country,” said Sofía Fábregas, vp of original productions at Disney+, Spain. “We have assembled a powerful creative and artistic team to tell a story that will connect with viewers from both our market and the rest of the world. What’s more, being able to rely on the talents of Aitana Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau, both icons of a generation with great prestige in their professional fields, is a real privilege, one that we are sure will elevate La Última to become a phenomenon, with incredible impact internationally.”

Aitana, who ranked as Spotify’s most listened to Spanish artist in 2021 with more than 100 million streams, said: “This will be my first project as an actress. I am delighted and can’t wait, ready to give it my best. I am also very happy to be able to contribute my musical background and to share this unique experience with a team of wonderful people””

Added Bernardeau: “I am very proud to participate in this project and to be able to work with people I admire and respect. The universe we are creating has something very special, and the team is giving it all to make it something spectacular.”