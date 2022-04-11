Justin Bartha to Reprise ‘National Treasure’ Role in Disney+ Series

The National Treasure series at Disney+ is bringing on a familiar face.

Justin Bartha, who co-starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the two National Treasure films, will reprise his role as Riley Poole in the show. He’ll guest star in the series, which is currently filming in Louisiana; details of how Riley comes back into the story are being kept under wraps.

Picked up to series last year, National Treasure stars Lisette Alexis as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who begins the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and recover a lost Pan-American treasure. The show is described as an “expansion” of the movie franchise, and with Bartha’s casting now has a definitive connection to the two films, released in 2004 and 2007.

The series’ cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who wrote the screenplays for both films (along with Jim Kouf on the first), are executive producing along with Jerry Bruckheimer (who produced the movies); Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reid; Rick Muirragui, who also serves as writer; Jon Turteltaub; and director Mira Nair.

In addition to the National Treasure films, Bartha’s credits include the Hangover trilogy, The Good Fight, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and Netflix’s Sweet Girl. He is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.