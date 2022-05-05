‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Casts 2 Key Roles

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series at Disney+ has cast two more of its young heroes.

Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire, Rel) and Aryan Simhadri (Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen) will star with Walker Scobell in the show based on author Rick Riordan’s novel series. They’ll play Percy’s close friends Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

Ordered to series in January, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the title character (Scobell), a 12-year-old demigod who is just coming to terms with his newfound powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Percy embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to find the lightning bolt and return it to Olympus. Filming is slated to begin in the summer, Riordan wrote on his website in April.

Grover is a satyr (half human, half goat) disguised as a 12-year-old boy. He cares deeply about others and will put their needs before his own, sometimes at his peril. He and Percy are best friends, and though he’s naturally cautious, Grover will always join in a fight to protect his friends.

Annabeth is a true daughter of Athena with a gift for strategy and a curious mind. Having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, a demigod training facility, she has little memory of the human world. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, while he becomes her guide to connect with humanity.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg (Black Sails, The Old Man) are co-writing the series pilot, which James Bobin will direct. Steinberg and producing partner Dan Shotz will oversee the series and executive produce with Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg. Disney’s 20th Television produces.

Jeffries is repped by The Osbrink Agency, M88 and Fox Rothschild. Simhadri is repped by Paradigm, Industry Entertainment and Goodman Genow.