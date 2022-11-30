Disney+ Sets Release Date for Japanese Horror-Thriller Series ‘Gannibal’

Disney+ has set a release date and released the first trailer for one of its most anticipated upcoming Japanese original series, Gannibal, a psycho-thriller based on the best-selling manga by Masaaki Ninomiya.

Gannibal is adapted for the screen by Takamasa Oe and produced by Teruhisa Yamamoto, both of whom were nominated for Oscars earlier this year for their work on Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Academy Award-winning feature Drive My Car.

The show’s worldwide Disney+ release date — Dec. 28 — was revealed Wednesday at The Walt Disney Co.’s annual content showcase in Singapore. The first trailer for Gannibal was premiered at the event and then released on YouTube (see it below).

Set in Kuge, a fictional Japanese village, Gannibal follows newly hired local police officer Daigo Agawa, played by Japanese star Yuya Yagira (HOKUSAI, Asakusa Kid). While things start off promisingly for the new arrival, a series of alarming events begin to unfold that will lead Daigo to the horrifying realization that something is deeply wrong with the village and those who live there. Thrown into a hostile environment with suspense around every corner, will the latest police officer to roam the streets of Kuge village be able to bring those responsible to justice before it’s too late?

Gannibal is directed by Shinzo Katayama (Siblings on the Cape), while co-stars include Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice, Love You as the World Ends) and Riho Yoshioka (Haken Anime!, The Romance Manga Artist).

“Gannibal is a thriller that will leave audiences gasping with shock after every episode,” said producer Teruhisa Yamamoto. “But it’s also a human story that reflects upon the differences between family values and culture that, at a glance, seem so contradictory and yet are so relatable. With Gannibal and our other Japanese local content, we are building on Disney’s rich history of storytelling and are combining it with Japanese creativity to open new doors of entertainment for everyone.”