‘High School Musical’ Series Renewed for Season 3 at Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is headed off to camp.

Disney+ has renewed the show based on its popular movie franchise for a third season. The pickup comes about six weeks after the show’s second season concluded on the streamer.

Rather than staying within the halls of East High, however, season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances and curfew-free nights. The series is also relocating production from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles for season three.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said series creator and executive producer Tim Federle.

The show’s cast features breakout pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Kate Reinders, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein and Mark St. Cyr. Rodrigo’s song “All I Want” from season one became a platinum-certified single and charted on Billboard‘s Hot 100, and music from the series has racked up more than 1.4 billion streams to date.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series won a GLAAD Award in 2020 for outstanding kids and family programming. Kabir Akhtar was nominated for a Directors Guild Award for helming the season one episode “Opening Night.”