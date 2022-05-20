‘High School Musical’ Series Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at Disney+

Disney+ is keeping East High in session for another year.

The streamer has given an early fourth-season renewal to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The pickup comes about two months before the show’s third season premieres on July 27.

“This series continues to deliver best in class drama, humor, and heart,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “[Creator and executive producer] Tim Federle’s vision and interpretation of this legacy IP keeps evolving season over season, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Wildcats next.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ first two seasons (plus a holiday special in between) spawned soundtracks that have gathered more than 2 billion audio streams to date. The series also helped catapult the career of Olivia Rodrigo, who was a regular in the first two seasons and will guest-star in season three.

“This series has been an epic adventure from the start, and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories, and showcasing these exceptional stars,” said Federle.

The eight-episode third season is set at a sleepaway camp in California where the East High crew and other campers get to experience “an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors.” They’ll also put on a production of Frozen while a documentary crew chronicles the staging of the musical.

The season three cast includes series regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles and recurring guest stars Aria Brooks, Liamani Segura and Ben Stillwell. Rodrigo, original HSM castmember Corbin Bleu, Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, Larry Saperstein and Joe Serafini will make guest appearances.

A clip from the coming season is below.