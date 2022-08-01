Disney+ Releases Official ‘Andor’ Trailer for New Star Wars Series

Diego Luna stars in Disney+’s official trailer for Andor – and this time we actually get to see quite a bit of him.

Unlike the streamer’s previous teaser trailer, Luna’s underdog rebel fighter Cassian Andor gets plenty of screen time in this new look (below) at the action-filled Star Wars series. Luna leads a cast that includes Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

The trailer also confirms reports that an unbilled Forest Whitaker will reprise his Rogue One role as resistance fighter Saw Gerrera.

The series is billed as “a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy,” that focuses on “Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

In a welcome scenic change from the company’s previous Star Wars shows, Andor seems to have largely ditched desert planet environments in favor of a variety of urban and rural locals.

Disney+ also announced the 12-episode series will launch with a three-episode premiere on a new date: Sept. 21.

The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner