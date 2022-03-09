‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teaser Trailer: First Look at Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series

This is where the fun begins.

Below is the first trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The six-episode series stars Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The story begins 10 years after the events in Revenge of the Sith, “where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

The trailer shows Obi-Wan keeping a watchful eye on a young Luke Skywalker while the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) is on the hunt for him. “The fight is done, we lost,” Kenobi intones.

Also in the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Unlike trailers for Disney+’s other Star Wars dramas, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the trailer for Obi-Wan notably utilizes composer John Williams’ original score (“The Duel of the Fates” track from The Phantom Menace), though it’s unclear if the score is also used in the series.

Deborah Chow, who directed several episodes of The Mandalorian, serves as showrunner and is an executive producer along with McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ May 25.