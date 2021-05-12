Dj2 Entertainment Adapting Playable Sitcom ‘3 Out of 10’ for Television

Independent video game developer Terrible Posture Games on Wednesday revealed that its playable sitcom 3 Out of 10 is getting a TV adaptation from Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider producer dj2 Entertainment.

The game, which released on consoles in 2020 in a series of story-driven episodes, follows a team of devs at fictional company Shovelworks Studios struggling to make a game with a score higher than 3 out of 10. Its second season debuted in April this year on the Epic Games Store for PC.

“As game developers, we wanted to celebrate this wacky industry we love in a way even non-gamers can appreciate,” said Joe Mirabello, creative director at Terrible Posture Games. “To that end, our game industry satire has story, characters, jokes, and pacing informed by sitcom traditions. We’re so excited that dj2 shares our long-term vision for it.”

dj2 Entertainment’s CEO Dmitri M. Johnson added: “There’s never been a cross-media property quite like 3 out of 10,” adds dj2 CEO Dmitri M. Johnson. “Having just produced the first interactive AI reality show for Facebook Watch, we’re thrilled to be developing the first interactive sitcom for TV. Sustaining humor in games is tough – Terrible Posture nailed it.”

The production company is also adapting role-playing game Disco Elysium for TV. Dj2 is repped by APA & Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.