First-Look Images of Matthias Schoenaerts, Noomi Rapace in Sky, Canal+ Western ‘Django’

First-look images from Django, the “high-concept reimagining” of the classic Spaghetti Western for European TV giants Sky Studios and Canal+, give a first taste for the 10-episode TV series and show Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl, Rust and Bone), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and their fellow cast members in action.

Sky Studios released the images on Friday as production continues in Romania. Schoenaerts stars as the eponymous Django, joined by Nicholas Pinnock (Fortitude, Top Boy) as antagonist John Ellis, Rapace as Ellis’ enemy Elizabeth and Lisa Vicari (Dark) as Django’s long lost daughter Sarah.

Noomi Rapace in ‘Django’ Courtesy of Sky Studios/Cos Aelenei

Loosely based on the Sergio Corbucci feature of the same name, the English-language series is produced by French production firm Atlantique Productions (Midnight Sun, The Eddy), part of Mediawan, and Italy’s Cattleya (Gomorrah), which is part of ITV Studios.

Co-producers are Sky Studios and Canal+, with collaboration from Odeon Fiction and StudioCanal, which has worldwide distribution rights.

Nicholas Pinnock in ‘Django’ Courtesy of Sky Studios/Cos Aelenei

The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. “Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms,” according to a plot description. “Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John. But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice.”

The first episodes of Django are directed by Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah), who is the series’ artistic director, with subsequent episodes directed by David Evans (Downton Abbey) and Enrico Maria Artale (Romulus). Django was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah) and Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah), with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (Manhunt).