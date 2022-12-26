‘Doctor Who’ 60th Anniversary Special Teaser Features David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Neil Patrick Harris

The teaser for the special episodes marking the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, which was released Sunday, not only features David Tennant making his return as the Doctor, but also Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as an eccentric and unnamed villain.

Based on the one-minute clip, fans can expect plenty of action, monsters and more in the upcoming part of the series, which is set to be released in November 2023. The special episodes will celebrate the anniversary of the show, which was created in 1963 and then revived in 2005, with Tennant, who previously starred in Doctor Who for five years, coming back to TARDIS as the time lord.

Doctor Who also posted on the show’s Instagram revealing that Jacqueline King and Karl Collins will be returning to reprise their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively, in the special episodes. Ruth Madeley was introduced as Shirley Anne Bingham.

At the end of the short teaser, Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to star as the 15th Doctor, makes a quick appearance. His character says, “Will someone tell me what the hell is going on here?” — a question that fans would like to know as well, but they’re going to have to wait until the special anniversary episodes premiere next year.

Earlier in December, a first look was revealed of Gatwa as the next Doctor of the series, as well as his companion Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. The 14th season is likely to hit screens in 2024.

Watch the full teaser for the anniversary special below.