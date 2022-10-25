‘Doctor Who’ Heading to Disney+ in Landmark Streaming Deal

Disney has acquired the streaming rights to BBC cult favorite Doctor Who.

Under the landmark deal, Disney+ will exclusively stream all upcoming seasons of the show outside of the U.K. and Ireland, where they will remain with the BBC. The announcement, which had been rumored for months, was made by incoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, with the first episodes from the new partnership expected in November 2023 to coincide with its 60th anniversary.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” said Russell T. Davies, the returning showrunner who succeeded Chris Chibnall.

“For Doctor Who to have the backing of two of the most innovative and respected media organizations in the world is a testament to the unique drive and vision at the heart of this show,” said Jane Tranter & Julie Gardner, executive producers and co-founders at Bad Wolf, who are co-producing with the BBC. “Bad Wolf are beyond delighted to be once again working with the genius that is Russell T Davies and, with the exciting new partnership between the BBC and Disney, we can together reach to even greater heights, producing from Wolf Studios Wales ambitious stories through time and space for audiences across the globe.”

Added Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+: “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiencesin more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

Although Gatwa official run as the 15th Doctor will kick of in late 2023, before then David Tennant will return to the TARDIS for three specials.